Israeli press admits Tel Aviv has fallen behind Turks in defense industry

While the Turkish defense industry breaks export records, it is becoming a global market leader in many areas, from UAVs to armored vehicles. The Maariv newspaper reported that Türkiye has surpassed Israel in technology, and projects like the KAAN fighter jet and Steel Dome are making a significant global impact.

The Israeli press has admitted to the level reached by Türkiye's defense industry. The Maariv newspaper wrote that Tel Aviv has fallen behind Ankara, emphasizing that Turkish UAVs and defense systems are drawing significant interest in the global market.





The report highlighted that the UAVs produced by Baykar and TAI have been sold to approximately 40 countries. Maariv wrote that this development positions Türkiye as an "arms giant" that competes with rivals on the global stage.

Maariv also noted that a new era began between the two countries with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Saudi Arabia in 2022. This visit led to security and defense cooperation turning into multi-billion-dollar agreements. It was stated that the Riyadh administration had invited Turkish companies for joint production.





The report noted that Türkiye's efforts over more than 50 years are bearing fruit, with the country now meeting over 80% of its defense industry needs with domestic production as of 2025. This has made Türkiye a strong player not only regionally but also on a global scale.

The article also highlighted the KAAN project, a domestically produced fighter jet that will place Türkiye among the handful of countries producing fifth-generation fighter aircraft.







Türkiye's defense exports reached $7.1 billion in 2024, a figure that has tripled in the last decade. According to SIPRI data, Türkiye's share of the global market has risen from 0.8% to 1.7%.



The report further detailed that Aselsan is developing critical technologies in a wide range of areas, from sensor systems to missile guidance, electronic warfare, and the new "Steel Dome" air defense system.





Maariv reported that Turkish companies are not only signing significant cooperation agreements with developing countries but also with those in the West.



The article pointed out that the Turkish aerospace industry is providing training aircraft to Spain, Turkish shipyards are building logistics ships for the Portuguese navy, and Baykar is collaborating with Italy's defense giant Leonardo to produce UAVs in Italy. The newspaper projects that the Turkish government's export revenue will reach $8 billion this year and $11 billion in 2028.





