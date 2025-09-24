International committee demands UN General Assembly address Israeli attacks on Gaza-bound flotilla

An international committee on Wednesday called on the UN General Assembly to discuss the Israeli overnight attacks on a global Gaza-bound flotilla.

"In light of the ongoing 80th session of the UN General Assembly, we call on all member states to place the attacks on the flotilla on the Assembly's agenda and adopt a resolution addressing these grave violations," the International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza said on the US social media company X.

The Global Sumud Flotilla reported at least 13 explosions around several of its boats in international waters, and more than 15 drones hovered above one of the vessels on their way to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and lift the Israeli blockade.





