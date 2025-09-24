Erdoğan wishes Jewish citizens a happy Rosh Hashanah

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday greeted the Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"I wish our Jewish citizens a happy Rosh Hashanah and hope it brings peace to our region and the world," Erdoğan said in a message marking the holiday.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, marks the beginning of the High Holy Days. Observed with prayer, reflection, and festive meals, it usually falls in September or October and lasts two days.

This year, it was observed from Sept. 22 to 24.