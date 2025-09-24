Chilean President Gabriel Boric demands Netanyahu face international tribunal

Chile's President Gabriel Boric speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said Tuesday that he would like to see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought before an international tribunal for genocide in the Gaza Strip, as was the case with the Balkans and Rwanda.

"I don't want to see Netanyahu destroyed by a missile along with his family," Boric told the UN General Assembly in New York. "I want to see Netanyahu and those responsible for the genocide against the Palestinian people brought before an international court of justice."

Boric condemned Israeli attacks on Qatar and bombings in Iran, insisting that the international community must combat hate and strengthen the multilateral system.

"At this point, I no longer know what to say about Gaza, because many have said it all from this podium and others," he said. "But above our words ... the dead stares of those who, being innocent, have lost their lives, still resonate."

"Today, in 2025, thousands of innocent human beings are losing their lives just for being Palestinians, just as millions lost theirs 80 years ago just for being Jewish," he said.

Boric described the crisis as a global one "because it is a crisis of humanity."

"Thousands of innocent human beings are losing their lives just for being Palestinians ... rather than talking about numbers, condemnations, or demands, I would like to talk about humanity today," he said. When children lie under the rubble, "there is a genuine pain in our country, in Chile," which has the largest Palestinian community in the world outside Arab states, he said.

In his final address to the body as head of state, Boric emphasized that violence cannot be tolerated in any form.

"One of the problems we face as humanity is that many times pain begets hatred, but we must confront it ... transform the urges to hate into desires for justice. Make no concessions to violence," he said.

He also took aim at US President Donald Trump for denying global warming.

"Ultimately, I can and must respect the diversity of opinions, but at the same time that I respect the opinion of those who think differently, I confront the insolence of those who lie, especially when that person is aware of it," said Boric. "For example, it has been stated on this very podium today that there is no such thing as global warming. That is not an opinion, it is a lie, and we must fight against lies."