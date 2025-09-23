Russia claims to have captured another village in Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday claimed that its forces captured another village in eastern Ukraine.

The units of the Southern group of forces took control of the settlement of Perekrestne in the Donetsk region, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

It said Russian forces have also surrounded the Kleban-Byk settlement in the same region.

Russian forces launched a "retaliation" strike against Ukraine in response to its attack on a Foros settlement on the Crimean peninsula, according to the ministry.

Ukraine responded with air raids, and Russian air defense systems shot down three guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, and 438 drones over the past day, it said.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





