NATO: Russia is fully responsible for airspace violations

NATO on Tuesday strongly condemned Russia for allegedly violating Estonian airspace with three armed MiG-31 fighter jets, calling the incident part of a "wider pattern of increasingly irresponsible Russian behaviour."

The North Atlantic Council met in Brussels at Estonia's request after the suspected Sept. 19 incursion, said to have lasted more than 10 minutes. NATO said allied aircraft were scrambled to intercept and escort the Russian jets out of Estonian airspace.

"This is the second time in two weeks that the North Atlantic Council has met under Article 4," NATO said, recalling that members convened on Sept. 10 after Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Allies, including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania, have also reported recent breaches.

"Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives. They must stop," the council said in the statement.

NATO pledged a robust response, citing the recent launch of Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank, including air defense measures. It reiterated that its commitment to Article 5 is "ironclad" and vowed continued support for Ukraine against Russia's war.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty enshrines the principle of collective defense, meaning an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

"Allies will not be deterred by these and other irresponsible acts by Russia from their enduring commitments to support Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, in the exercise of its inherent right to self-defence against Russia's brutal and unprovoked war of aggression," the council concluded.





