FORMER CIA HEAD PRAISES NEW SYRIAN LEADERS VISION

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa engaged in a wide-ranging dialogue Monday with former CIA director David Petraeus in New York, addressing challenges from reconstruction and governance to sanctions and regional relations.

Recalling his experience leading the US troop surge in Iraq, Petraeus said he used to describe the mission as "hard but not hopeless" before asking the Syrian leader what gives him hope in his own difficult task.

"My mission in Syria is much more difficult than yours in Iraq," Sharaa replied. "We faced massive destruction over the past years, but we are focusing on economic development and building capabilities. Ministers are chosen from business leaders and international experts who understand both the global and national economy. Syrians by nature are people of work and trade. So please lift the sanctions and see what we can do."

Petraeus said Sharaa's vision validated earlier assessments. "This conversation has filled me with enormous hope. Your vision is powerful and clear. Your demeanor is very impressive as well. We wish you strength and wisdom in the difficult work ahead. We obviously hope for your success, inshallah, because at the end of the day, your success is our success."

Asked about Syria's unity and governance, Sharaa said the 11-day battle to topple the Bashar al-Assad regime was fought "with mercy and forgiveness," stressing that his current priority is security and stability by uniting the Syrian people and land and limiting weapons. He linked these efforts directly to economic revival.

HISTORIC PHASE

On relations with the West, Sharaa said the collapse of the former regime opened "a new historic phase" with shared interests, but insisted that "sanctions imposed since 1979 now punish the people, not the regime," calling for their removal. He recalled that US President Donald Trump had moved to ease restrictions, but urged Congress to lift them permanently.

Addressing Israel and Gaza, Sharaa dismissed speculation about Syria joining the Abraham Accords, saying his country differs from other signatories because it has suffered over 1,000 Israeli raids and incursions. He noted that Gaza's devastation has made any broad normalization with Israel impossible, though limited security arrangements could be considered.

OPEN MIND

In a personal question, Petraeus asked how he manages the pressure of leading a country after years of conflict. "I draw my strength from God, from my team, and from the resilience of the Syrian nation," the Syrian leader answered. "I spent 25 of my 43 years in conflict and crisis, so I am used to hardship. Decisions that carry the destiny of a nation must be taken with calm and an open mind."

The event took place at the Concordia Annual Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, marking a rare encounter between Syria's president and a former top US official.

Sharaa's visit to the US comes amid ongoing debates over sanctions and Syria's future. Damascus seeks the permanent lifting of US sanctions that remain in effect despite recent easing measures. Much of the sanctions stem from a 2019 US law, which sanctioned the former Assad regime for war crimes during the civil war.

Since Assad's ouster in late 2024, Syria's new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Sharaa's new transitional administration was formed in January.





