Erdogan: Israel is committing 'complete genocide' in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Israel is committing a "complete genocide" in Gaza and directly blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the killings.

"I don't think we can explain it in any other way. This is completely a genocide. And this genocide is caused by Netanyahu. Netanyahu, mercilessly, has unfortunately killed tens of thousands with this genocide," Erdogan told Fox News on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He added that over 120,000 people have been wounded in Gaza and that Türkiye has taken many of the injured into the country for treatment.

"We are in complete opposition to this genocide," he said.

Asked about the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the hostages it has, Erdogan rejected claims that the blame rests solely with Hamas.

"This is not a crime that is one sided. I think that would be wrong to accuse just Hamas about this. At the same time, how can we put aside what Netanyahu has done?" he said.

He accused Israel of indiscriminate attacks on civilians, adding: "When it comes to weapons, it (Hamas) can't even be compared with Israel, and Israel is using this power without mercy, from age seven to 70, children, women, the elderly. They have no mercy. And these people are being killed."

On prospects for ending the conflict, Erdogan was skeptical, comparing it to the unresolved Russia-Ukraine war.

"You might remember (US President Donald Trump) said: 'I will finish the Russia-Ukraine war.' Did it end? It still goes on. Similarly, he said: 'I will finish the war in Gaza.' Did he? No."

Asked if he sees Hamas as a terrorist group, he rejected the idea.

"I don't see Hamas as a terrorist organization. On the contrary, I see it as a resistance group…They are using what they have to try to defend themselves."

Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

-F-35 fighter jets and Turkish-US relations

The Turkish president discussed his upcoming meeting with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, where he said he expects to raise the stalled F-35 fighter jet program.

"We are partners in the F-35 project," he said, adding: "So far, we have paid $1.4 billion...Some aircraft were on the brink of delivery, but at the last minute, the delivery was halted. I don't think it is very becoming of a strategic partnership," he said.

Though the US recently approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, disagreements linger over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, which led to the country's removal from the F-35 program and subsequent US sanctions.

President Erdogan said talks at the White House will also cover the delivery of F-16 jets, production, maintenance and broader defense cooperation.

On US-Türkiye economic and industrial ties, he expressed optimism.

"I think it will improve greatly, especially in the defense industry. At the same time, in industry and technology, Türkiye and the United States will improve their relations," he said.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, President Erdogan emphasized Türkiye's balanced relations with both countries.

"Russia has very serious losses. Ukraine also has very serious losses, both in human terms and financially. We would not have wished this to happen," he said.

He suggested that NATO could adopt a model similar to Türkiye's approach in engaging both sides diplomatically to reduce tensions.

President Erdogan also criticized Europe's stance toward Türkiye, noting that despite being a NATO member for over 50 years, the country has not been admitted into the European Union.

"I think it's unfair," he said.





