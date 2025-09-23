Armenian, Iraqi presidents discuss stronger ties in New York

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Iraqi President Abd al-Latif Jamal Rashid in New York to discuss the agenda of bilateral relations, according to the Armenian presidential office.

Both sides underlined the dynamic development of ties between Armenia and Iraq and stressed the importance of deepening political dialogue and practical cooperation.

They particularly emphasized boosting economic cooperation in trade, investment, and other areas of mutual interest.

The leaders highlighted the potential introduction of direct Yerevan-Baghdad flights as a key step to expand political, economic, and tourism links. They also positively assessed the recent Armenian-Iraqi business forum, calling for more such initiatives.

The talks also included regional developments, with both sides stressing the significance of efforts to secure lasting peace after the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty on Aug. 8.

They also discussed the "Crossroads of Peace" program as a means of advancing regional cooperation.