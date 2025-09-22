UN chief meets regional, world leaders ahead of General Assembly

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held meetings Sunday with regional and world leaders to discuss strengthening international cooperation ahead of the UN General Assembly's High-level Week.

Guterres met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to explore enhanced collaboration between the UN and the Arab League in addressing regional challenges. They discussed crises in the Middle East, particularly Gaza, Syria and Sudan.

He also met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, focusing on global geopolitical trends and the UN's role in peace mediation efforts worldwide.

In a separate meeting, Guterres discussed collaboration opportunities with Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko. Their talks centered on reforming the international financial architecture and expanding UN-Botswana cooperation.

Guterres praised Botswana's commitment to advancing UN priorities, particularly in development and peacebuilding initiatives.

He welcomed new US Ambassador to the UN Michael Waltz, emphasizing America's foundational role in the UN.

"The United States was key in the creation of the UN, and for decades, the support of the United States to the UN -- both political and financial support -- has been crucial for our organization," Guterres said.

He described US backing as "one of the pillars of international cooperation."

The 80th UN General Assembly Assembly's High-level Week is set to open on Tuesday and run through Sept. 29.