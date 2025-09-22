Israel warned against undermining 2-state solution

Singapore Monday warned Israel against undermining the two-state solution with Palestine and announced sanctions would be imposed on settler groups.

"Singapore's support for a two-state solution means we will oppose any steps by Israel to extinguish or undermine such a solution. Singapore cannot recognize any unilateral annexation of occupied territory because this would be a flagrant breach of international law," Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament.

Singapore will impose targeted sanctions on leaders of radical right-wing settler groups or organizations responsible for acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, said Balakrishnan, adding that details on the matter will be announced at a later date.

"We will continue to support the Palestinian Authority's capacity-building efforts," he added.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza, which has so far killed over 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The offensive has also displaced hundreds of thousands and triggered a blockade on humanitarian aid, resulting in famine and the additional deaths of at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.