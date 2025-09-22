Gaza death toll climbs to over 65,300 Palestinians amid Israel’s genocidal war

Gaza's Health Ministry said Monday that 61 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll since October 2023 to 65,344 people.

A ministry statement said that 220 other people were also injured in the past day, bringing the total injuries to 166,795.

"Many victims remain under the rubble and on the roads as rescue teams are unable to reach them," the ministry added.

At least 12,785 people have been killed and 54,754 injured since March 18, when Israel resumed its attacks on the territory after a brief ceasefire and prisoner swap, the ministry said.

It added that 23 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire while seeking humanitarian aid over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 2,523 Palestinians have been killed and more than 18,496 others wounded while trying to get humanitarian assistance since May 27.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.