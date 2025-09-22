EU slams Israel for seeking to undermine viability of Palestinian state

European Council President Antonio Costa said Israel's military actions in Gaza are no longer a matter of self-defense and appear aimed at making a future Palestinian state impossible.

In an interview with the Le Grand Continent journal on Monday, Costa stressed that Israel must agree to a ceasefire, allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, and halt illegal settler activity in the occupied West Bank.

"From the outset, we have recognized Israel's right to self-defense, including outside its borders. However, it is now clear that Israel's military action no longer constitutes self-defense," he said.

"There are no words to describe the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza. Using hunger as a weapon of war is unacceptable ... Israel's goal is to undermine the viability of a Palestinian state," Costa added.

He also questioned Israel's stated objective of eliminating Hamas, saying the group has retained its operational capacity despite two years of devastating conflict.

"There are two possibilities for this situation: either the operation was a failure because it failed to destroy Hamas, or the real objective was something else. The destruction of Gaza in order to make peaceful coexistence of Palestinians in a sovereign state impossible," he said.

Addressing differing views within the European Council, Costa admitted it has been "very difficult" to form a common position due to divisions among member states.

"The Austrians, Czechs, Germans, and Hungarians have very different perceptions than the other Member States... However, there is growing political will and a common awareness that the situation in Gaza is unacceptable," he explained.

On Sept. 17, the European Commission unveiled plans to downgrade trade ties with Israel and sanction top officials over findings of human rights abuses in Gaza, marking a major shift in the bloc's approach to Tel Aviv.

The proposal targets key provisions of the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement, including the free movement of goods, services, public procurement, competition, and intellectual property.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza, which has so far killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands alongside a blockade on humanitarian aid that has claimed the lives of at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.