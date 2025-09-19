Türkiye, Egypt to hold joint naval drill in Eastern Mediterranean

Türkiye and Egypt will hold a joint naval exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean this month, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and boosting military interoperability.

It will be the first joint exercise between the two countries in 13 years.

The drill, called Bahr El Sadaka in Arabic — meaning "Friendship Sea" — will run on Sept. 22-26 and is officially titled the Türkiye-Egypt Friendship Sea Naval Operations Special Exercise.

Türkiye will participate with the frigates TCG Orucreis and TCG Gediz, the fast attack crafts TCG Imbat and TCG Bora, the submarine TCG Gur, and two F-16 fighter jets, the ministry said.

Egyptian naval units will also join the drill.

A distinguished observer day will be held on Sept. 25, attended by Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, and his Egyptian counterpart.