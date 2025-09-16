Pope voices concern over Gaza in call with parish priest

Pope Leo XIV telephoned Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of Gaza, on Tuesday to express his concern over the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave, the Vatican press office reported.

During the phone call, the parish priest informed the pope that the parish continues to assist 450 refugees as well as local residents living near the church compound.

The parish priest also briefed Pope Leo on the ongoing military attacks in Gaza, noting that they are currently affecting neighborhoods outside the parish area, although news of the conflict is reaching the local community.

The pope expressed his concern and assured Father Gabriel of his prayers and closeness.

The Israeli army has killed almost 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable, and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.