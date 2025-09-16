Erdoğan: Netanyahu is ideologically almost a relative of Hitler

Erdoğan responded to journalists' questions about current events upon his return from Qatar.

Regarding Israel's expansionist and genocidal policies, Erdoğan said:

"Israel is brazenly continuing its acts of banditry in the region. After attacks on Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran, it has now targeted the delegation conducting peace negotiations in Gaza, in Qatar. The fact that the negotiation team became the target of this treacherous attack is an open challenge to the international system and law. This cowardly attack is a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent and peace-loving country. It once again exposes the extent of Israel's occupier and terrorist mentality. The entire world now sees that Israel poses a clear threat to the international order. As Türkiye, we strongly express that we stand with our brother Qatar and the Palestinian people. On this occasion, I pray for mercy upon our brothers who were victims of Israeli state terror and wish speedy recovery to the injured."

He continued:

"Dear friends, I find the participation of numerous heads of state and government in our extraordinary summit very meaningful. Our summit has clearly demonstrated the Islamic world's united stance against Israeli aggression and its solidarity with Qatar. In the declaration we adopted today, we emphasized that Israel's attack targets all Islamic states. We also called for all possible legal and effective measures to stop Israel's inhumane actions against the Palestinian people. As our country has led, we evaluated additional measures, including reviewing diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. During the summit, I also held meetings with many leaders, especially the Emir of Qatar."

"TÜRKİYE WILL CONTINUE TO BE THE STANDARD-BEARER OF THE PALESTINIAN CAUSE UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES"

"Dear friends, as the Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, we strive to fulfill our duty in defending the rights of our Palestinian brothers. At the Extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting convened upon our call on August 25, we presented our united stance against Israel's genocidal occupation and annexation policies. During the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, I hope for a broader human rights front. This difficult struggle has become vital both for the Palestinian people and for the defense of international law and human dignity. Türkiye will continue to be the standard-bearer of the Palestinian cause under all circumstances. This is a responsibility entrusted to us by our faith and history. Our ultimate goal is to establish peace, justice, and human dignity. May God be our helper. I now leave the floor to you."