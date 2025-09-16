China, Poland pledge to further enhance bilateral ties

China and Poland on Monday vowed to further enhance their bilateral relations, as China's foreign minister held talks with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Radoslaw Sikorski, the nation's top diplomat.

During his meeting with Nawrocki in Warsaw, Wang Yi said that Beijing values Poland's status and influence in Europe and the world, and stands ready to continue deepening strategic mutual trust and enhancing strategic cooperation with Poland.

Wang expressed his hopes for Poland to play an active role in "promoting an objective and rational understanding" of China in the EU, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

For his part, Nawrocki said that Poland is willing to strengthen cooperation with China, promote the continued development of bilateral ties, and jointly safeguard world peace and security.

During the visit, Wang Yi met with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sikorski, and chaired the fourth plenary meeting of the China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee.

During his meeting with Sikorki, Wang said that the "abuse of tariffs" violates international trade rules and harms the legitimate interests of all countries, urging China and Europe to "jointly resist and oppose" this.

"In the face of unilateral bullying, compromise is a dead end, and aiding and abetting bullies will ultimately harm one's own interests," Wang said.

"China, Poland, and Europe must uphold the original aspirations of establishing diplomatic ties, maintain our partnership, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests as well as international fairness and justice," he added.

China and Poland officially established diplomatic relations in 1949. In December 2011, they formed a strategic partnership.

The annual trade volume between the two nations is around $23 billion.