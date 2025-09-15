Venezuela accuses US of conducting intelligence flights in Caribbean

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said Sunday that the US has been conducting intelligence flights in the Caribbean and areas close to his country.

"Every day in September, and last night, intelligence aircraft and tankers were refueling in the air. Intelligence and reconnaissance operations against Venezuela tripled in August," said Padrino Lopez, speaking to Venezuela's state channel VTV.

"What information they gather is their own business. We are conducting our own internal intelligence processes. We are prepared and can intervene in each flight individually or collectively; we know what they are doing. We know that their deployments in the Caribbean carry the intention of provoking war," he added.

He emphasized that the Venezuelan Armed Forces are prepared for any eventuality, expressing concern about air accidents due to the US not reporting its flight plans.

Referring to the militia forces' nationwide military training programs, Padrino Lopez said that on the orders of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, training would continue every Saturday and the militias would be kept ready against possible US aggression.

US President Donald Trump previously signed an executive order instructing the military to be used more extensively and effectively to combat Latin American drug cartels on the ground.

In this context, the US sent the Navy destroyers the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham and USS Sampson near the coast of Venezuela in late August.

In response, Maduro announced that he had mobilized 4.5 million militiamen in the country and was ready to repel any attack.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said his country's military was ready for a regime change operation in Venezuela.





