Poland’s president authorizes deployment of NATO troops in country

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a resolution Sunday authorizing the deployment in Poland of NATO forces in response to an incursion by Russian drones into the country's airspace.

"The President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, has signed a resolution authorizing the presence of a foreign military component from the state parties to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on the territory of the Republic of Poland as part of Operation Eastern Sentry. The President's resolution is classified," the National Security Bureau (BSN) said on the US social media company X's platform.

Operation Eastern Sentry was announced in Brussels by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Friday following drone incursions into Poland and Warsaw's invocation of NATO's Article 4. Rutte said the plan aims to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in response to Russia's actions.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich said the operation would integrate air and land defense to address a wide range of threats from Russia.

"In the early hours of Wednesday, September 10th, numerous Russian drones violated Polish airspace. NATO's air defenses were activated and successfully ensured the defense of NATO territory," Rutte said.

"While this was the largest concentration of violations of NATO airspace that we have seen, what happened on Wednesday was not an isolated incident.

"Russia's recklessness in the air along our eastern flank is increasing in frequency. We have seen drones violate our airspace in Romania, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Whether intentional or not, it is dangerous. And unacceptable," he added.

"Today, General Grynkewich and I are here to announce that NATO is launching 'Eastern Sentry'-to bolster our posture even further along our eastern flank. This military activity will commence in the coming days and will involve a range of assets from Allies including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and others.

"In addition to more traditional military capabilities, this effort will also feature elements designed to address the particular challenges associated with the use of drones. 'Eastern Sentry' will add flexibility and strength to our posture and make clear that, as a defensive Alliance, we are always ready to defend.

"I am confident in the strength and ability of this Alliance-not least because of the excellent leadership of our top brass," Rutte said.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz outlined the details of the NATO operation in Poland on Saturday.

"NATO is providing a firm, clear response. Eastern Sentry is a clear, decisive response…This is a very serious operation, probably one of the largest in NATO's history," Kosiniak-Kamysz told a press conference.

He added that eight countries have currently declared their willingness to join Operation Eastern Sentry and "others are preparing to make such declarations."

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that several types of equipment will be deployed to build a "multi-layered air defense."

"It's not just counter-drone, but air defense applies to missiles, applies to aviation, applies to all types of threats that may arise," he said, adding the operation would involve aircraft and helicopters, ground-based equipment, air defense, ground-based missile defense and counter-drone systems.

Russia said Sunday that it had fired a hypersonic cruise missile as part of its joint military exercises with Belarus.

The exercises, known as "Zapad 2025," began on Sept. 12 and are designed to improve joint command and coordination in the event of an attack on Russia or Belarus. Moscow and Minsk say the maneuvers are defensive and not directed against NATO.





