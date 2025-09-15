Ireland seeks EU clarity on Israeli sanctions: Report

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Harris launched a diplomatic initiative, seeking clarity from the European Commission on how quickly it intends to move forward with sanctions against Israel over its actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The move follows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's announcement during her State of the Union address on Sept. 10 that she will present a package of measures in response to Israel's actions.

According to Irish broadcaster RTE, Harris called on his EU counterparts, some of whom are weighing unilateral trade measures, to co-sign a letter to the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urging swift consideration of sanctions at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The letter reportedly underlines that von der Leyen's pledge "presents a clear opportunity for the EU to take meaningful action" and stresses member states' readiness to apply pressure on Israel to abide by international law.

Earlier this year, the Irish government published draft legislation to ban imports of goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. Harris is expected to advance the bill in the coming weeks after the completion of pre-legislative scrutiny over the summer.

Elsewhere in Europe, Slovenia has already banned trade with the occupied Palestinian territories, while Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands are preparing similar proposals.

Israel's ongoing war on Gaza has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023 and devastated the enclave, which faces famine.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the territory.





