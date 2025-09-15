Elon Musk’s Starlink outage hits tens of thousands of US users, service restored

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service experienced a major outage on Sunday, disrupting connectivity for tens of thousands of users across the United States, according to The Economic Times.

The service was later restored for most users after the brief outage.

According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, user reports of service issues peaked at over 43,000 before declining to fewer than 1,000 by 1.15 a.m. ET (0515 GMT).

Downdetector had recorded as many as 37,428 outage reports, saying about 60% of complaints cited internet issues, while 40% reported a total blackout.

The outage hit several regions, including Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Dallas, Houston, among others.

"Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating," the company announced at the time, without providing further details.





