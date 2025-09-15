1.5M Australians at risk from sea levels rise by 2050: Report

One and a half million Australians are at risk from rising sea levels and heat-related deaths by 2050 unless climate change can be limited, a new government report warned on Monday.

Australia's first National Climate Risk Assessment also warned that 597,000 people are living in areas that will become exposed to sea level rise by 2030, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The report came days ahead of the federal government committing to its emissions target for 2035.

The document found that under 1.5 C of warming, sea levels would rise by 0.14 meter, but they would rise by 0.54 meter under a 3 C scenario — with Queensland home to 18 of the 20 most-exposed regions.

By 2090, the report said more than 3 million homes will be at risk from rising sea levels if warming exceeds 3 C.

In case of a 3 C warming scenario, the number of heat-related deaths would increase by 444% in Sydney and by 259% in Melbourne. If global warming is limited to 1.5 C, heat-related deaths would increase by 103% in Sydney and by 60% in Melbourne, the report said.

"Australians are already living with the consequences of climate change today but it's clear every degree of warming we prevent now will help future generations avoid the worst impacts in years to come," Chris Bowen, the climate change and energy minister said in a statement.

The document found that global average temperatures are currently 1.2 C above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average, but that Australia's climate has warmed by 1.5 C since national records began in 1910.

Under a 3C warming scenario, Australian species would be forced to move, adapt to new conditions, or die out, with up to 70% of native plants exposed to conditions that they do not currently experience.