Far-right protest in London draws up to 150,000; 26 police injured

A massive far-right protest organized under the banner of "Free Speech Festival" in London saw 110,000 to 150,000 people take to the streets, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The event was spearheaded by far-right figure Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon).

The protest turned violent when demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades and clashed with officers. Many protesters tried to enter the area where anti-racism activists from the group Stand Up to Racism were holding a counter-demonstration titled "March Against Fascism."

Police used mounted units and K9 units to control the chaos, but violence escalated. Protesters threw objects at officers and physically assaulted them. Some even climbed building scaffolding and fences, putting themselves and others at risk.