Spain’s Sanchez praises pro-Palestinian protests during La Vuelta cycling race

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday praised pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have taken place during this year's La Vuelta cycling race, RTVE reported.

"First of all, our recognition and absolute respect for the athletes, but also our admiration for the Spanish people who mobilize for just causes such as that of Palestine," Sanchez said at a Socialist Party event in Malaga.

His comments came as the three-week cycling tour ended in Madrid. Demonstrations followed the race through several stages, targeting the participation of the Israel Premier Tech team and drawing attention to the war in Gaza.

Organizers shortened the final stage from Alalpardo to Madrid by five kilometers, citing traffic reasons. Spanish authorities deployed 1,100 police officers and 400 Civil Guard members to ensure security during the event.