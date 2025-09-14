Germany win FIBA EuroBasket 2025 after beating Türkiye

Germany were crowned FIBA EuroBasket champions after beating Türkiye with an 88-83 win on Sunday.

The thriller at Arena Riga saw undefeated national teams, with Türkiye's Alperen Şengün being the highest scorer of the game with 28 points.

The first quarter ended 24-22 in favor of Germany, but Türkiye responded strongly by taking the second period 24-16.

Carrying a 46-40 lead into halftime, the Turkish national team maintained their momentum and never looked back.

However, Germany bounced back in the third quarter with a 26-21 run.

Dennis Schroder recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists for Germany. Isaac Bonga added 20 points, while Franz Wagner contributed 18 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

For the losing side, Cedi Osman played with 23 points and Shane Larkin scored 13 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Adem Bona added 12 points for the Turkish national team.

Meanwhile, for only the second time in FIBA EuroBasket history, Germany have reached the top of the podium.

Germany's greatest success came in 1993 when they clinched the title, while Türkiye's best result was reaching the final in 2001.

In another Sunday clash, Greece secured a bronze medal with a 92-89 win over Finland in the thrilling third-place game.