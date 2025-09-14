1 killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

An Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon killed one person Sunday evening, the Health Ministry said.

The state news agency NNA said the attack targeted a vehicle between the villages of Toulin and Burj Qalaouiyeh in the Bint Jbeil district of Nabatieh province.

The victim was identified as a resident of Majdal Selm.

The strike came shortly after another Israeli attack damaged a car carrying several children in the same area.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024, following an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel since Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale Israeli war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January, but it only partially pulled out troops and maintains a military presence at five border outposts.