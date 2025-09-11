Zelensky meets US envoy Kellogg in Kyiv, discusses Patriot systems, sanctions

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on September 11, 2025, shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky greeting US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg during their meeting in Kyiv. (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Gen. Keith Kellogg in Kyiv, where they discussed strengthening defense cooperation, pressure on Russia, and international coordination ahead of the UN General Assembly.

"We discussed various vectors of cooperation -- how to achieve real peace and guarantee Ukraine's security," Zelensky said on Telegram, citing projects under the PURL initiative to finance Patriot air defense systems and proposals for bilateral co-production of drones and weapons.

He said the talks also focused on increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, stressing that "a trilateral leaders' format is undoubtedly the most effective" for ending the war.

The two also addressed the return of abducted Ukrainian children and international cooperation on the issue. Zelensky voiced concern about the conditions in which the children are being held.

He extended condolences to the American people over the "horrific murder" of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and also thanked US President Donald Trump for responding to the killing of Ukrainian citizen Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina.

"It is important that justice prevail every time violence seeks to take hold," Zelensky said.

Preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly were also discussed, including Ukraine's coordination with Washington within the coalition of the willing.

The PURL initiative, launched by Kyiv and its allies, is designed to mobilize funds for the joint production and purchase of advanced weapons, including Patriot air defense systems, to strengthen Ukraine's long-term security needs.