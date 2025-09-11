Trump envoy says U.S. lifting sanctions on Belarusian state airline

 Contact Us
During talks with Belarusian President Lukashenko, a US envoy announced the lifting of sanctions on Belavia, coinciding with the release of 52 prisoners now traveling to Lithuania with a US delegation.

Published September 11,2025
John Coale, a representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, informed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting on Thursday that the United States was lifting sanctions on the state-run Belarusian airline Belavia, according to the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.

Lukashenko said to Coale that he was ready to discuss the release of prisoners. Later, a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Vilnius said that Minsk had released 52 prisoners of various nationalities, who are now en route to Lithuania with a U.S. delegation.