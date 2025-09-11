Pipe explosion in Mexico City leaves 3 dead, 70 injured

A gas tanker exploded Wednesday in the borough of Iztapalapa, in the eastern part of Mexico City, leaving at least three people dead and 70 others injured.

The accident occurred this afternoon when a fuel truck carrying more than 49,000 liters of gas overturned on Puente Concordia, a crucial roadway that connects Mexico City with highways leading to other states.

According to city officials, the explosion resulted in three confirmed deaths and 70 injuries, 20 of which are reported to be severe burn cases. In addition, 28 vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

Videos shared on social media captured the moment of the explosion, showing flames consuming the area and leaving many with serious burns.

Footage shows victims with burned skin and without clothing, and the bridge engulfed in smoke and flames.

Rescue teams, the Red Cross, the National Guard, and the army were deployed to the scene to attend to the injured and control the blaze.

The city's health system declared a state of emergency to ensure the rapid treatment of victims, many of whom suffered second- and third-degree burns.

Local authorities later announced that the fire had been completely extinguished and that the bridge would reopen within a few hours.

Through her official X account, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, former mayor of Mexico City, expressed her condolences to the victims of the explosion.

"We express our solidarity and support to the families of the three people who tragically lost their lives, as well as to those injured as a result of the gas tanker explosion in Iztapalapa," wrote Sheinbaum.



