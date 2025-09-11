Army extends curfew in Nepal to end protests and restore normality

The Nepalese Army has further extended a nationwide curfew until Friday as it works to bring a sense of normality and mediate talks with protesters over the formation of a new government following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation.



First imposed on Tuesday night, the curfew has been extended without interruption.



Despite the extension, the army has eased restrictions to allow smoother movement for essential service workers.



In a statement issued late Wednesday, it said domestic and international air travellers would also be permitted to move freely upon showing their tickets.



In talks mediated by the army, representatives of the protesters who come primarily from the younger generation have proposed former chief justice Sushila Karki as the next prime minister, which would make her the first woman to hold the post in Nepal.



But her name has yet to win consensus, and no clear process for selecting a new leader has been agreed.



Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, an independent politician who is popular among the young protesters, and several others have voiced support for Karki, but divisions within both the protest camp and mainstream parties leave Nepal's political future unclear.



KP Khanal, an activist who was at the forefront of the protest, said many young demonstrators like him, who have not been invited to the talks, are watching developments cautiously.



"Nothing is looking clear. We were together during the peaceful protest, but the situation has changed after we dispersed," he said.



Rakshya Bam, who participated in two rounds of talks held by the army, wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday that she walked out after the army allowed space for supporters of former king Gyanendra Shah and members of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by opposition leader Rabi Lamichhane.



Lamichhane faces charges for the embezzlement of the cooperative fund and was recently released from a prison following mob attacks.



The youth-driven protests, sparked by a ban on social media platforms and anger over corruption, remain largely leaderless and coordinated through online platforms.



Oli's resignation on Tuesday, just hours after his government lifted the social media ban, failed to calm the unrest, which quickly escalated into looting, arson and deadly clashes with security forces.



So far, at least 35 people have been killed, including some police officers, according to information acquired by dpa from multiple police and hospital sources.



Nepal police spokesman Binod Ghimire said the police headquarters have not yet been able to compile full details of the casualties and property damage. "It will take time to get the full details as we haven't received reports from the ground," he said.



Nine prisoners, among them juveniles, have died since Wednesday night in attempted jailbreaks as violence spilled into the prison system, according to the police.



Despite a strengthened security presence, sporadic groups of mobs have continued to take advantage of the security vacuum in some districts to resort to looting and vandalism, according to security agencies.



In Kathmandu, soldiers and police worked alongside locals on Thursday to fight fires at government buildings, clear roadblocks and remove debris from streets.



Key offices including parliament, the president's office and the prime minister's residence have been badly damaged by arson and vandalism.



