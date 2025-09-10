Trump to speak with Polish president after Russian drones violate airspace

US President Donald Trump will speak with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday after Russian drones violated Polish aispace overnight.

"President Trump and the White House are tracking the reports out of Poland, and there are plans for President Trump to speak with the President (Karol) Nawrocki today," a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday that his country's airspace was violated by Russian drones overnight, adding that several were downed by Polish forces. Tusk said authorities initially recorded 19 airspace violations.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied any intention to strike Polish targets during its overnight attacks on Ukraine.

The ministry expressed its willingness to discuss the incident with Polish officials. It confirmed conducting a massive strike against Ukraine's military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr regions, as well as in Vinnytsia, and Lviv.