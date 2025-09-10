Russia hopes for speedy restoration of order in Nepal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday expressed hope for the restoration of order in Nepal, where violent protests sparked by allegations of corruption and a social media ban forced the prime minister to resign.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said the situation in Nepal "spiraled out of control."

"We observe that the situation has essentially spun out of control. In this case, we wish Nepal a swift return to constitutional order, restoration of law and security for citizens, and, of course, tourists, first and foremost including Russian tourists who may be present in Nepal's territory," he said.

Russia does not possess information indicating whether the situation in Nepal might result from external interference, Peskov said, responding to a question.

On Sept. 4, the Nepalese government imposed restrictions on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, due to their unwillingness to register with the Communications and Information Technology Ministry.

Mass demonstrations involving thousands of "Gen Z" protesters began on Monday in the capital Kathmandu and other major cities. In response, the authorities engaged the military and enforced an indefinite curfew.

To date, 22 people have died and over 500 sustained injuries during the unrest. Demonstrators set the parliament building and homes and offices of prominent politicians and parties on fire.

Authorities lifted the ban on social networks on Tuesday and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned, calling for a constitutional resolution to the crisis.





