2 dead, 4 missing amid flash floods in Indonesia’s Bali

At least two people died and four others are missing after flash floods in Indonesia's tourist hotspot, Bali, Jakarta Globe reported on Wednesday.

In Denpasar city, floods hit several shops, leaving four people missing. West Denpasar Police Chief Commissioner Laksmi Krisna Dewi initially said six people were missing.

"Two have been found safe and treated at a hospital, while four others are still missing," she initially told reporters.

Local search and rescue efforts were delayed as floodwaters overwhelmed streets across Denpasar. Joint teams from the Bali and Denpasar Police were reportedly working together to find the missing.

Laksmi explained that the strong current of the Tukad Badung River had eroded many surrounding structures and urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary.

Authorities later confirmed two fatalities: 23-year-old Nita Kumala, a pregnant woman from Pengambengan village, and 38-year-old I Komang Oka Sudiastawa from Dangin Tukadaya village, both in Jembrana Regency.

The annual monsoon season, which usually spans from November to April, frequently causes landslides, flash floods, and waterborne diseases.



