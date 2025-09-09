Qatar tells UN it will not tolerate ‘reckless Israeli behaviour’

 Contact Us
Calling it a "serious threat" to its citizens, Qatar on Tuesday formally protested to the UN Security Council over the recent Israeli airstrike in its capital, Doha. Qatar told the UNSC on Tuesday that it will "not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior."

Published September 09,2025
Qatar told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that it will "not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security" after Israel carried out an attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns this cowardly criminal assault, which constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms," Qatar's U.N. Ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani wrote to the council in a letter seen by Reuters.

"Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available," she added, describing the Israeli attack as a "serious escalation."