Pro-Palestinian activists storm into Israeli arms company in Germany

A group of pro-Palestinian activists broke into the offices of Israeli arms company Elbit Systems in Ulm to draw public attention to the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

In a message posted on social media, the group "Palestine Action Germany" said five activists entered the company site on Monday and occupied offices for about an hour to condemn the company's role in Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

A video shared by the group showed activists entering the company site, using paint and smoke devices while shouting "Free Palestine" and displaying Palestinian flags during their demonstration. They spray-painted "Baby Killer" on the walls of the company offices before police entered the building and detained them.

Elbit Systems, Israel's largest military manufacturer, operates several offices and production facilities throughout Germany. The company specializes in communication systems, reconnaissance technologies, unmanned aircraft and ground vehicles, while maintaining close ties to the German arms industry.