UN nuclear watchdog sees progress in talks with Iran

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi holds a press conference on the opening day of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, September 8, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday called on Iran to restore full cooperation with the agency, stressing that Tehran's obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) safeguards remain binding despite recent domestic legislation.

Speaking to the agency's board, Grossi said Iran's nuclear program has been at the "center of our efforts" in recent weeks, particularly in the aftermath of the June attacks.

He said that he has consistently raised concerns at the UN Security Council and in detailed reports to the board about Tehran's actions.

Grossi said the IAEA has "continuously and systematically reached out to Iran" to address concerns and seek ways to restore "indispensable cooperation."

He pointed to Iran's parliament adopting a law on June 25 suspending cooperation with the IAEA, which was signed into force by the president on July 2.

"While national law may create obligations domestically, it cannot do so for the IAEA," Grossi underlined.

"Iran's NPT comprehensive safeguards agreement remains in force, and it is the sole legally binding treaty governing the rights and obligations of the agency and Iran."

He said that safeguards measures "continue to apply in Iran, as in every other country" with such an agreement, while also recognizing the "current circumstances" and expressing readiness to consider Iran's concerns "insofar as this would be compatible with the CSA."

According to Grossi, technical discussions in Tehran and Vienna have yielded progress on practical steps to verify Iran's activities under the safeguards agreement.

"It is my sincere hope that within the next few days it will be possible to come to a successful conclusion of these discussions in order to facilitate the full resumption of our indispensable work with Iran," he said.

The IAEA chief expressed confidence that such progress could create a "more promising ground" for wider diplomatic consultations and outcomes.

He stressed that "the full implementation of the rights and obligations of the agency and Iran under Iran's NPT safeguards agreement is indispensable, paving the way towards real improvement in the overall situation."

"There's still time, but not much, always enough when there is good faith and a clear sense of responsibility," Grossi added.