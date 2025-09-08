2 Palestinian children killed, 4 injured by Israeli army fire in Jenin

Two Palestinian children were killed four others injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday evening, medics said.

A Health Ministry statement said a 14-year-old body was killed and two people were critically wounded by Israeli fire in the Jenin refugee camp.

The official news agency Wafa said another child died of injuries he sustained from Israeli fire in the camp.

Wissam Bakr, Director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, confirmed that four people were injured, including two critically.

Witnesses said the injuries occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on some displaced residents of the camp who had attempted to return to their homes in the area.

The new fatalities brought the number of Palestinians killed in Jenin to 47 since January, while more than 1,600 homes were damaged in the area, displacing nearly 22,000 people.

At least 1,020 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.