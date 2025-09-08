Erdoğan: Israeli PM Netanyahu has completely ‘gone off the rails’

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday expressed Türkiye's solidarity with the Palestinian people, saying: "(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government has completely gone off the rails."

"In these troubling days when the Netanyahu government has completely gone off the rails, we stand with the oppressed people of Gaza with all the means at our disposal," Erdoğan said in his address to the nation after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

Touching on the Akkuyu Nuclear Plant in Türkiye, which has a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts, Erdoğan said that the country will "turn its luck around" with the commissioning of the plant.