UN rights chief slams Israel for 'war crime upon war crime' in Gaza

The UN's top human rights official, Volker Türk, on Monday condemned Israel's genocidal war in Gaza and demanded a halt to weapons transfers that could be used to violate international law.

The UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, sharply criticized Israel's genocidal military campaign in the Gaza Strip on Monday and called for a halt to weapons transfers that could be used to violate the laws of war.



Opening a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Türk accused Israel of committing "war crime upon war crime" and said the international community was failing to act.



"We need action now to end the carnage," Türk said. "The international community is failing in its duty. We are failing the Palestinian people of Gaza."



He said countries "must stop the flow to Israel of arms that risk violating the laws of war," and called for "maximum pressure" to be exerted on the sides in order to achieve a ceasefire.



Türk further said Israel must be held accountable before the International Court of Justice for its conduct, citing the "mass killing" of Palestinians, widespread destruction and the "indescribable suffering" of civilians.



"I am horrified by the open use of genocidial rhetoric and the disgraceful dehumanization of Palestinians by senior Israeli officials," he added.



Türk said: "Israel remains in deep trauma after the horrific attacks by Hamas and other armed groups" and "the continued holding of hostages."





















