Qatar PM urges Hamas to accept latest US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal - source

Qatar's prime minister held talks with Hamas political leaders in Doha on Monday, urging them to accept the latest U.S.-proposed ceasefire and hostage deal.

Published September 08,2025
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani pressed Hamas political leaders to "respond positively" to the latest U.S.-proposed Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal during talks in Doha on Monday, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters.

"The Qatari prime minister pressed Hamas to respond positively to the latest American proposal, conveyed through mediators, and aimed at securing a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza," the official said.

On Sunday, Hamas said it received some ideas from the United States' side to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza, and was discussing with mediators ways to develop those ideas.