Russia says it struck Ukrainian military targets with drones, missiles and aircraft

Russia said on Sunday that it had used aircraft, drones, missiles and artillery to strike Ukrainian armaments factories, transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, airfields and arsenals.

Ukrainian officials said that Russia's largest overnight air attack of the war set the main building of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on fire and left three people dead.

"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery... have damaged targets in the military-industrial complex and the transport infrastructure of Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukraine Armed Forces," the Russian defence ministry said.

It also said its forces had struck drone plants, storage and launch facilities for long-range drones, arsenals, airfields, radar stations and places where Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries gathered.

The ministry said that its troops had taken control of the village of Khoroshe in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

It also said that Russian air defences had shot down three guided air bombs, three HIMARS rockets and 210 drones.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.









