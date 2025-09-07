Hamas, Palestinian factions hold talks in Egypt to chart ‘national roadmap’ amid Israeli attacks

The Palestinian group Hamas said Sunday it held talks in Egypt for drawing up a "national roadmap" amid ongoing Israeli assaults in Gaza and the West Bank.

A Hamas statement said a delegation from the group held talks in Cairo with representatives of Palestinian factions, civil society organizations, public figures, and business leaders.

Discussions focused on "ways to develop joint action, draw up a national roadmap, and bolster unity, which is the guarantee to end the (Israeli) war and enhance steadfastness," the statement said.

The visit coincided with "escalating Israeli crimes in Gaza, systematic destruction and displacement policies, as part of Israeli plans to reoccupy Gaza City and continue genocide against Palestinians," Hamas said.

According to the statement, the factions agreed to "continue seeking ways to end the war, support the resilience of Gaza's population, confront Israeli assaults in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and strengthen joint efforts to chart a national roadmap for the post-war stage."

Egypt, along with Qatar, has been mediating indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel on a potential prisoner swap and ceasefire deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected and stalled proposals, while Hamas has accepted multiple drafts, according to mediators.

The Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has killed more than 64,300 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.