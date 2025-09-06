GREECE JOINS EUS EASED VISA PLAN FOR TURKISH CITIZENS

The European Commission's new "cascade visa" system for Turkish nationals applying for Schengen visas is now being implemented by several countries. After Bulgaria, Greece has also activated the system. With this new approach, Turkish citizens will be eligible for longer-term visas after their first successful application.

European countries are beginning to implement the "cascade system" aimed at easing the Schengen visa ordeal for Turkish citizens. Following Bulgaria, Greece has taken steps to apply the system. Greece's official visa application center, Kosmos Visa Services, announced that it has begun applying the "cascade visa" system, launched by the European Union on July 15, 2025, for all Turkish nationals.

Many embassies and consulates have already started applying the new system. Bulgaria initially grants Turkish applicants 3- to 6-month visas and, with regular use, paves the way for 1-, 3-, and 5-year long-term visas. Greece's Kosmos Visa Services has confirmed implementation of the system, which applies to Turkish citizens residing in and applying from Türkiye. However, truck drivers are excluded from this facilitation.