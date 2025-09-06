Hamas says open to proposals for permanent Gaza ceasefire

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Saturday that it is open to any proposals aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas reaffirmed "its commitment and adherence" to a ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators on Aug. 18 and accepted by the group.

"Hamas is ready for any ideas or proposals that achieve a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, the unconditional entry of aid, and a genuine prisoner exchange through serious negotiations mediated by mediators," it added.

Hamas has repeatedly declared its readiness to conclude a comprehensive deal with Israel to release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, end the war on Gaza, and withdrawal of Israeli forces. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected such proposals, insisting instead on partial arrangements that allow him to delay and impose new conditions at each stage of negotiations.

Israel has so far declined to respond to the latest ceasefire proposal by mediators, with Netanyahu giving orders to the Israeli army to proceed with a plan to occupy Gaza City.

Israel has killed more than 64,300 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.