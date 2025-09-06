Israeli defense firms face backlash in Poland for roles in Gaza genocidal war

Israeli defense companies came under pressure at Poland's MSPO defense exhibition this week, as police questioned employees about their roles in the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, several representatives of Israeli firms were summoned for questioning after a Polish journalist filed a complaint about their involvement in the war.

Among those questioned were staff from Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Of the 10 questioned, two had already left Poland before being called to answer questions.

The exhibition, held Sept. 2 - 5 in Kielce, also witnessed a protest where activists sprayed foul-smelling red paint on the Elbit Systems' booth.

The activists accused the Israeli companies of "cooperating in the murder of defenseless Palestinians" and compared their presence at the exhibition to "collaborating with Nazi Germany."

Police confirmed that they had opened an investigation into the incident.

The MSPO exhibition, described by organizers as one of Europe's most important defence industry gatherings, brought together companies, military officials and delegations from dozens of countries. Israel's contingent included Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bird Aerosystems, D-Fend Solutions and Smart Shooter.

The Israeli genocidal war in Gaza marked day 700 on Friday, with Israel having killed at least 64,300 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

