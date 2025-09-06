Mass protests in Europe call for end to Israeli attacks on Gaza

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in major European cities on Saturday to demand an end to Israel's ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip, which they condemned as a genocide.

In Paris, protesters carrying Palestinian flags gathered at the iconic Place de la Republique, chanting slogans such as "Gaza, Paris is with you" and "Long live Palestinian resistance."

The rally called on the French government to impose sanctions on Tel Aviv and urged boycotts of international brands seen as supporting Israel.

Families attended the march with their children, while one activist released two white doves as a symbol of peace. Others carried symbolic sacks of flour to highlight the famine facing Gazans.

Gabrielle Cathala, a lawmaker from the France Unbowed (LFI) party who was among those onboard the humanitarian aid ship Handala, which was blocked and seized by Israel in July, also joined the demonstration.

In Stockholm, hundreds gathered at Odenplan Square in a protest organized by civil society groups. Demonstrators carried banners reading "Stop the famine in Gaza," "Children are being killed," and "Schools and hospitals are being bombed."

They marched to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, calling on the government to break its silence and take action against Israel's military offensive and occupation plans in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu, activist Fredrik Johansson condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies, saying his objective has long been not only to eliminate Hamas but also to forcibly displace Gazans and occupy the territory.

"Collectively punishing an entire population is a war crime," Johansson said, stressing that Israeli violations did not begin on Oct. 7, 2023 but in fact have been going on for decades.

The demonstrations took place as the genocide in Gaza has been going on for almost two full years. Israel's military offensive has killed over 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities, leaving the enclave in famine conditions.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







