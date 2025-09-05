Ukrainian president, Slovak premier discuss EU path, energy ties

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico (L) at the start of a press conference following their meeting in Uzhhorod on September 5, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Friday to discuss EU integration, regional cooperation, and energy security, as well as his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

"I informed about our conversation yesterday with President Trump, our work with leaders of the Coalition of the Willing to advance peace and ensure Ukraine's security, and the security architecture for Europe. And Slovakia will not stand aside," Zelensky said through the US social media company X.

The meeting, held in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, also covered energy independence, he said, stressing that "Russian oil, just as Russian gas, has no future."

"Slovakia supports Ukraine on its path toward the European Union. This is highly significant. We also share the view that Ukraine and Moldova must continue moving together toward EU membership," Zelensky added.

He underlined the importance of bilateral cooperation in "economic, energy, and infrastructure matters" to strengthen both nations and the region.

Zelensky said the two sides will continue their dialogue, thanking the Slovak premier for the meeting.

Fico also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Tuesday, where they discussed the war in Ukraine, energy cooperation, and bilateral relations.

Putin said Moscow does not oppose Ukraine's EU membership but reiterated its rejection of Kyiv joining NATO, while Fico expressed interest in normalizing ties with Russia and pledged to raise concerns with Zelensky about Ukrainian strikes on oil infrastructure.