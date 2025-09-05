Uzbek, US leaders agree to expand strategic partnership

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and US President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Friday, agreed to broaden their strategic partnership and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, according to the Uzbek presidency.

Trump praised Uzbekistan's "irreversible reforms" aimed at modernizing the economy and improving living standards, while Mirziyoyev congratulated him on what he called the "impressive results of the domestic and foreign policy" of the US administration.

The two leaders reviewed a wide range of areas, including business partnerships, security ties, cultural exchanges, and regional cooperation.

They emphasized increasing trade volumes, which grew by 15% in 2024, and advancing projects in civil aviation, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, digital technologies, finance, innovation, and education.

"A series of bilateral meetings and negotiations will be held this month with leading US companies and organizations to establish long-term and sustainable partnerships," the Uzbek presidency said.

The discussion also touched on joint efforts against terrorism, extremism, and illegal migration, while both sides noted expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Several US university branches are already operating in Tashkent, and Uzbekistan's national team will compete for the first time in next year's World Cup in the US.

The presidents also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including strengthening cooperation in the C5+1 format that brings together Central Asian states and the US.

Mirziyoyev invited Trump to make an official visit to Uzbekistan at a convenient time, while both sides agreed to continue high-level contacts to advance joint projects.

The Uzbek presidency said the call was conducted in an "open, constructive, and friendly atmosphere."