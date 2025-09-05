The Russian Embassy in London has condemned the UK's use of frozen Russian state assets to purchase military equipment for Ukraine, calling it "a criminal act."

In a statement on its website, the embassy cited British Defense Minister Grant Shapps's admission that the government had appropriated more than £1 billion (approximately $1.35 billion) from revenues generated by these assets to fund military aid for Ukraine.

"Such actions would be considered unlawful under any jurisdiction. The criminal seizure of another country's property and its use in geopolitical adventures further erodes London's international reputation, including among foreign investors," the statement read.

The mission emphasized that Moscow will respond to these unfriendly acts by the UK.

"The British government must understand that any unfriendly steps against Russia and her legitimate interests will not remain unanswered," it warned.

In October 2024, the UK Government announced that it would provide Ukraine with a loan worth £2.26 billion funded by revenue from frozen Russian assets.

To date, London has transferred two-thirds of the designated amount to Kyiv. The most recent transfer occurred in April. The remaining portion will be allocated next year.

On Sept/3, UK Defense Secretary John Healey revealed that Ukraine has already purchased military equipment and weaponry worth £1 billion using the British loan.