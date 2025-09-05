Man named Mark Zuckerberg sues Facebook

The Indiana-based lawyer claims his account has been suspended five times in the last eight years, leading to a loss of business. Zuckerberg stated that Meta accused him of "impersonating a celebrity," and despite repeatedly verifying his identity with documents and photos, his account was still disabled.

$11,000 IN DAMAGES

In his court filing, the lawyer claims that Facebook wrongfully removed his ads, causing him to lose $11,000. He compared the situation to "renting and paying for a billboard on the side of the highway, only to have them cover it up. Your money's just gone."

META BACKS DOWN

After the lawsuit was filed, Meta admitted that the account was mistakenly suspended and reactivated it. "Mark Zuckerberg's account was disabled by mistake, and we thank him for his patience. We're taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the company said in a statement.

The lawyer, who has practiced law for 38 years, pointed out that the tech CEO, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, was a child when he started his career. "I'm Mark Steven; he's Mark Elliot," he said. The lawyer has a section on his website detailing the mix-ups he's faced because of his name, including being named as a party in lawsuits he was not involved in.